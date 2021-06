KEYSER - Were you there? If you weren’t then you very well may have been in the minority. When Keyser welcomed undefeated Oak Glen for game one regional action on Monday, seemingly half the town of Keyser was present, adorned in Black and Gold. They packed behind the backstop, they gathered together on the hill and along the outfield fence, all to see the Lady Tornado defeat the Golden Bears 3-2. “So proud of our KHS softball team! Huge win tonight! Half of Keyser came out in a big way to support our girls! We are blessed and so thankful,” Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker stated after the contest.