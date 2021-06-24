'I won't forget': Big Brother's Daniel Hayes leaves the house with a warning for Ari Kimber after being 'blindsided'

He was evicted from the Big Brother house during Wednesday night's episode.

And Daniel Hayes issued a warning to one of the housemates responsible for his ousting, in a social media address after the eviction.

'Ari, I won't forget that,' the 48-year-old said while being driven away from the Big Brother compound in Sydney.

Ari Kimber had earlier surprised the real estate agent by nominating him for eviction, despite their perceived alliance.

'I snapped a few necks and cashed some cheques, so to speak,' Daniel began.

'I took a few people out that I actually like taking out. But everyone gets their day and I got my day tonight.'

Admitting he didn't see the eviction coming, Daniel added: 'Ari, I won't forget that.'

'Just make a note of that,' he continued, before tempering the threat with: 'In a fun way, of course!'

The motorcycle enthusiast then joked he hadn't in fact been evicted, but was being taken 'to a bunker'.

'I'm pretty sure we're going to a secret mission [and] that I haven't really been evicted,' he said with a wry smile.

Earlier in the night, Daniel and Sarah Jane Adams were left 'blindsided' when they were both put up for eviction by their younger housemates.

Both he and SJ appeared shell-shocked as they sat in front of their fellow remaining housemates - Ari Kimber, Christina Podolyan and Marley Biyendolo.

'Well-played, kids,' SJ, 66, told them as she faced with the prospect of eviction.

Christina and Ari, both 22, stunned the house when they formed a secret alliance and put the oldest contestants up for eviction.

Daniel admitted he was surprised because he'd expected Ari to nominate Christina.

'He shook on it, agreed to it,' Daniel said of Ari's betrayal, as his smiling assassin sat alongside Christina and laughed.

'Should we tell them? Ari and I were just pretending to still dislike each other so that this would work out,' added Christina.

But Marley said he would vote to save Daniel after giving him his word earlier on, unlike Ari.

'I'm a man of my word, and when I shake someone's hand and tell them I'll have their back, I'll have their back,' the 26-year-old said pointedly.

After calling Daniel 'the biggest threat that's walked into this show', Ari voted to evict him.

Christina also voted to evict Daniel, while Marley stood by his word and voted to evict SJ, despite saying she'd become a mother figure to him in the house.

Host Sonia Kruger then informed the remaining housemates that Daniel had been eliminated, leading to an emotional display.

After saying his goodbyes, Daniel broke down in tears as he collected his belongings and made his way to the exit.

'I know tomorrow, after I've had a few tears, I'll think, I got outplayed by a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, who just smashed me all over the eviction room, and I didn't see that coming to be honest,' he confessed.

He added: 'I got blindsided.'