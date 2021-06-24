Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'I won't forget': Big Brother's Daniel Hayes leaves the house with a warning for Ari Kimber after being 'blindsided'

By D. Lawrance
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

He was evicted from the Big Brother house during Wednesday night's episode.

And Daniel Hayes issued a warning to one of the housemates responsible for his ousting, in a social media address after the eviction.

'Ari, I won't forget that,' the 48-year-old said while being driven away from the Big Brother compound in Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKybA_0adlL6tv00
You've been warned: Big Brother's Daniel Hayes, 48, has issued a warning to one of the housemates responsible for his ousting on Wednesday's episode

Ari Kimber had earlier surprised the real estate agent by nominating him for eviction, despite their perceived alliance.

'I snapped a few necks and cashed some cheques, so to speak,' Daniel began.

'I took a few people out that I actually like taking out. But everyone gets their day and I got my day tonight.'

Admitting he didn't see the eviction coming, Daniel added: 'Ari, I won't forget that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KJ4b_0adlL6tv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhmQE_0adlL6tv00

'Just make a note of that,' he continued, before tempering the threat with: 'In a fun way, of course!'

The motorcycle enthusiast then joked he hadn't in fact been evicted, but was being taken 'to a bunker'.

'I'm pretty sure we're going to a secret mission [and] that I haven't really been evicted,' he said with a wry smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGBYK_0adlL6tv00
Architect of his doom: Ari Kimber, who plotted against Hayes, is pictured here

Earlier in the night, Daniel and Sarah Jane Adams were left 'blindsided' when they were both put up for eviction by their younger housemates.

Both he and SJ appeared shell-shocked as they sat in front of their fellow remaining housemates - Ari Kimber, Christina Podolyan and Marley Biyendolo.

'Well-played, kids,' SJ, 66, told them as she faced with the prospect of eviction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2xX4_0adlL6tv00
Facing off: Daniel and Sarah Jane Adams (right) were left 'blindsided' on Wednesday's episode when they were both put up for eviction by their younger housemates

Christina and Ari, both 22, stunned the house when they formed a secret alliance and put the oldest contestants up for eviction.

Daniel admitted he was surprised because he'd expected Ari to nominate Christina.

'He shook on it, agreed to it,' Daniel said of Ari's betrayal, as his smiling assassin sat alongside Christina and laughed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SC6y_0adlL6tv00
Game on: Both Daniel and SJ appeared shell-shocked as they sat in front of their fellow remaining housemates - Ari Kimber, Christina Podolyan and Marley Biyendolo (pictured)

'Should we tell them? Ari and I were just pretending to still dislike each other so that this would work out,' added Christina.

But Marley said he would vote to save Daniel after giving him his word earlier on, unlike Ari.

'I'm a man of my word, and when I shake someone's hand and tell them I'll have their back, I'll have their back,' the 26-year-old said pointedly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwUwd_0adlL6tv00
Sly move: Christina and Ari (pictured) stunned the remaining housemates when they formed a secret alliance and put Daniel and SJ up for eviction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uM7Sk_0adlL6tv00
'Should we tell them? Ari and I were just pretending to still dislike each other so that this would work out,' said Christina (pictured)

After calling Daniel 'the biggest threat that's walked into this show', Ari voted to evict him.

Christina also voted to evict Daniel, while Marley stood by his word and voted to evict SJ, despite saying she'd become a mother figure to him in the house.

Host Sonia Kruger then informed the remaining housemates that Daniel had been eliminated, leading to an emotional display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdXO3_0adlL6tv00
Kicked out: Host Sonia Kruger then informed the remaining housemates that Daniel had been eliminated, leading to an emotional display

After saying his goodbyes, Daniel broke down in tears as he collected his belongings and made his way to the exit.

'I know tomorrow, after I've had a few tears, I'll think, I got outplayed by a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, who just smashed me all over the eviction room, and I didn't see that coming to be honest,' he confessed.

He added: 'I got blindsided.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0kA7_0adlL6tv00
Devastated: After saying his goodbyes, Daniel broke down in tears as he collected his belongings and made his way to the exit
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

42
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Kruger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Sj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsthegirlsun.com

Big Brother's Daniel Hayes was asked to audition after A Current Affair

Geelong real estate agent Daniel Hayes was eliminated from Big Brother on Wednesday’s episode, after 62 days in the house. And the 48-year-old revealed on Thursday he didn’t actually apply for the Channel Seven reality show but was invited to audition after a memorable appearance on Nine’s A Current Affair last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We were stroking his hair, which he always loved': Devastated widow of TV weatherman Mike Bailey reveals her heartbreaking last moments with her husband before his tragic death at age 71

Helena Bailey has spoken candidly about the death of her husband Mike Bailey. The veteran Sydney TV weatherman Mike Bailey died earlier this month after suffering a stroke and falling into a coma. And Helena, best known as 'Miss Helena' on Romper Room, revealed her husband's last moments in an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've never smiled': Martha Kalifatidis' mother and Big Brother's Mary shows off her $48,000 dental transformation after years of being insecure about her smile

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis' mother and Big Brother star Mary has become the latest reality star to undergo a dramatic dental transformation. The mother-of-three, 55, recently had $48,000 worth of dental work - and the results are very impressive indeed. Before and after photos obtained exclusively by...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Jake Edwards breaks silence following his split from Sophie Guidolin in emotional video... as he confirms he stepped away to 'get help' which 'probably saved my life'

Married At First Sight's Jake Edwards has broken his silence after seeking help for his mental health following an 'extremely difficult' two months. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old shared an emotional video update with fans from a wellness retreat, after stepping away from the limelight for weeks following his very public split from Sophie Guidolin in May.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
CelebritiesPeople

Fiancé of TikTok's Kate Hudson Mourns Death of Their Daughter Eliza, 2½: 'I Miss My Best Friend'

Chance Moore, who documented his daughter's cancer battle on TikTok with his fiancée Kate Hudson, is mourning the loss of their baby girl. Hudson announced on Instagram Monday that her 2½-year-old daughter Eliza Adalynn died on Father's Day this past Sunday, sharing an emotional and heartfelt message with the post. On Tuesday, Moore spoke out, sharing a black-and-white family photo on his Instagram page and writing that he's having difficulty finding words at this heartbreaking moment.