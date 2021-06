You may have heard about the 17-year cicada (also known as periodical cicada) emergence happening in Ohio this year. This influx of insects is part of the world’s largest insect emergence and will only last about six weeks before the adults all die, the eggs hatch, and the babies burrow underground for the next 17 years! To observe this phenomenon, you will have to drive to southwestern Ohio or wait until our local 17-year cicadas emerge–in 2033!