Timeless! Australian Ninja Warrior host Rebecca Maddern has barely aged a day since she was a fresh-faced reporter on Channel Seven

By J. Peterson
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She's the host of Channel Nine's incredibly popular Australian Ninja Warrior.

But Rebecca Maddern has had a long career in front of the camera, going back almost 20 years.

The 43-year-old has always looked glamorous in front of the camera, and has seemingly become even more stylish over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buBpN_0adlKtWI00
Flashback: Rebecca Maddern is pictured in the mid-2000s on Channel Seven

Rebecca got her start in the industry in radio back in the early 2000s.

From there, she joined Channel Seven as a news director and television reporter, which won her a Quill Award for the 2003 Victorian bushfires.

She also worked on Seven News and Seven Afternoon News, before moving over to Channel Nine to join the AFL Footy Show.

In 2017, she joined Bed Fordham as the official co-host of Australian Ninja Warrior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFh7p_0adlKtWI00
Star: The 43-year-old is currently the host of Channel Nine's incredibly popular Australian Ninja Warrior

And the Channel Nine host told Who magazine on Thursday she is excited for her three-year-old daughter, Ruby, to see what she does for work.

She said: 'What's nice about her being three now though is that she might just be old enough to watch a little bit of Australian Ninja Warrior.'

'This will be the first year I can show her the series, so I'm really excited,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUwca_0adlKtWI00
Early days: Rebecca joined Channel Seven as a news director and television reporter in the early 2000s, which won her a Quill Award for the 2003 Victorian bushfires
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drklR_0adlKtWI00
Hard work: She also worked on Seven News and Seven Afternoon News, before moving over to Channel Nine to join the AFL Footy Show

Rebecca married creative director Trent Miller in 2014, and they welcomed daughter Ruby in 2018.

Elsewhere, the Weekend Today presenter discussed working alongside co-host Ben Fordham on Australian Ninja Warrior.

'He's one of my TV husbands, alongside Richard Wilkins! I didn't know Ben when we started on the show together in 2017,' she said, adding that hosting Ninja Warrior pushed them out of their comfort zones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02USWU_0adlKtWI00
Latest gig: In 2017, she joined Bed Fordham as the official co-host of Australian Ninja Warrior 

Earlier this month, Rebecca spoke to 9Now about the big changes on the course.

The former AFL Footy Show host said: 'We have 25-plus brand-new obstacles that have never been seen in Australia. We have Ninjas racing each other side by side.'

'We've got an underwater obstacle which we have never seen before, which is absolutely brilliant,' the broadcaster added.

She also noted there are fast passes to send high-performing contestants from the Heats round straight through to Grand Finals.

Ben added: 'With a multi-million-dollar budget, underwater obstacles and a huge tower... it becomes a very entertaining watch.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzjOW_0adlKtWI00
Family: She told Who magazine on Thursday she is excited for her three-year-old daughter, Ruby, to see what she does for work
