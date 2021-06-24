Cancel
Taylor Swift's ex Conor Kennedy is seen with new girlfriend Ava Dash at Hamptons event

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Conor Kennedy and Ava Dash are dating, as the new pair emerged publicly in the Hamptons at an event Friday.

The Kennedy heir, 26, and model/influencer, 21, were seen at a fundraiser for the LGBTQ group Keshet, People reported Thursday.

Both come from famed families, as Conor is the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, while Dash is daughter to designer Rachel Roy and producer Damon Dash. Kennedy was previously in a relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift in 2012.

Kennedy and Dash 'spend almost every day together' and have seen seeing one another for months, a source told the outlet, as they bonded last summer while 'at a friend's house in the Hamptons for Conor's birthday weekend.

'Normally there are so many other friends around, but since it was just them at the house I think they really got to connect. After that weekend, they had flown back to L.A. together and have officially been dating for around seven months.'

New York socialite Andrew Warren told the outlet the couple had made the cross-country journey from Los Angeles to New York to help with the set-up of the party, which had an Alice In Wonderland theme.

'They are both really good people and amazing friends and I hope they end up together, not just because I love them both but because I can tell they're both genuinely happy,' Warren told the outlet.

Romance: Kennedy and Dash 'spend almost every day together' and have seen seeing one another for months, a source told the outlet
Kennedy was previously in a relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift in 2012 

In February, Entertainment Tonight reported that the celeb couple were dating, having had 'gone on trips together and done a lot of social outings with friends.'

The source added: 'They’re both very into fashion and have bonded over that too.'

In addition to the Shake It Off songstress, Kennedy was previously linked to model/designer Michaela Vybohova.

