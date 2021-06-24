Cancel
Gold Logie winner Steve Vizard's former home in Toorak - complete with heritage protection, a tennis court and pavilion - sells for more than $22million in one of the biggest sales of the year

By Alisha Buaya
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A stunning mansion - once owned by Gold Logie winner Steve Vizard - has set a sale record after being sold for more than $22million.

The property was sold for within it's asking price range of between $22million to $24million - making it one of the biggest sales of the year, Realestate.com.au reported on Thursday.

Located in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Toorak, the mansion opens to a portico with columns, reminiscent of the 1880s from when the home was first built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVDvE_0adlKjwG00
Sold! Gold Logie winner Steve Vizard's former home in the affluent suburb of Toorak has sold for more than $22million 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbOIh_0adlKjwG00
Short stay: Steve only lived in the property for about five months in 1998. The property was sold for within it's asking price range of between $22million to $24million - making it one of the biggest sales of the year, Realestate.com.au reported on Thursday

The ground floor features an office, a formal dining room and a grand formal living area with a fire place, and a games room - perfect for indoor entertaining.

Further into the home is a kitchen kitted out with high-end appliances and a butler's kitchen, along with a combined living and meals room.

Stairs going down to the basement lead to a utilities room and a wine cellar.

Upstairs the property boasts spacious four bedrooms - one of which has it's own en suite - and a small retreat room that can be converted into a fifth bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbIfk_0adlKjwG00
Cosy family spaces: Further into the home, on the ground floor, is a combined living (pictured) and meals room. The living area of the combined space features big windows with seated areas and a fire place below a TV

The master bedroom features a marble fireplace, a spacious walk in wardrobe and a luxurious en suite with marble slabs and brass hardware.

Another set of stairs then lead up to the tower that provide views of the leafy neighbourhood.

Outdoors, the property features tennis court, a swimming pool, and a paved entertaining area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fSOG_0adlKjwG00
Grand: The master bedroom features a marble fireplace, a spacious walk in wardrobe (pictured) and a luxurious ensuite with marble slabs and brass hardware

The side garden of the home also features a long outdoor dining area surrounded by lemon trees, cypresses and apple trees - another outdoor entertaining space.

The current owners have 'completely reworked' the interior to create an incredible blend of modern elements with the older and heritage aspects.

Marshall White's Marcus Chiminello, who managed the sale previously told the Herald Sun, 'there's not a square inch of the house they haven't touched,' in regard to its renovations.

Steve only lived in the property for about five months in 1998, according to the Realestate.com.au.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TnGc_0adlKjwG00
Lavish areas: Outdoors, the property features tennis court, a swimming pool, and a paved entertaining area

The house has been home to many famous identities and businesspeople since Martin Blundell who managed the Melbourne branch of The Bank of Australasia had it built in the 1880s.

Before it was privately owned, it was used for reception rooms for the Toorak society in 1926 before Linda Davey Milne ran it has an upmarket boarding house during the 1930s.

Steve is best known for starring on sketch comedy Fast Forward (from 1989 to 1991), his own late night show Tonight Live With Steve Vizard (from 1990 to 1993).

In 1991 he won the Gold Logie for Fast Forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plS6A_0adlKjwG00
Rise to fame: Steve is best known for starring on sketch comedy Fast Forward (from 1989 to 1991), his own late night show Tonight Live With Steve Vizard (from 1990 to 1993). In 1991 he won the Gold Logie for Fast Forward
