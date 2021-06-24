June 24 - Michael J. Hicks: COVID erased two-thirds of Indiana’s 2020 population growth
The U.S. Census Bureau is now rolling out its population estimates from the 2020 counts. We have state and now local municipal counts. These figures are used to determine the number of House seats each state receives, and to draw congressional district lines within states. The census is also used for drawing Senate and House seats within states, at least for those 49 states that have a bicameral legislature.