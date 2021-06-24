Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

June 24 - Michael J. Hicks: COVID erased two-thirds of Indiana’s 2020 population growth

By Michael Hicks
fwbusiness.com
 5 days ago

The U.S. Census Bureau is now rolling out its population estimates from the 2020 counts. We have state and now local municipal counts. These figures are used to determine the number of House seats each state receives, and to draw congressional district lines within states. The census is also used for drawing Senate and House seats within states, at least for those 49 states that have a bicameral legislature.

www.fwbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Whitestown, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Plainfield, IN
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
City
Trafalgar, IN
City
Chesterton, IN
City
Muncie, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Utica, IN
City
Winfield, IN
City
Ingalls, IN
City
Pittsboro, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael J. Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Population Growth#Population Decline#World Population#The U S Census Bureau#House#Senate#American#Indy#Hoosiers#Terre Haute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...