Brookfield, CT

Masks in Brookfield schools? Officials seek clarity from Lamont on COVID-19 rules

By Currie Engel
newmilfordspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKFIELD — Looking for clarity and guidance on students wearing masks in the fall, the Brookfield Board of Education last week sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont. The letter — signed by Board of Education Chairman Rosa Fernandes and Superintendent John Barile — asked the governor to provide rapid updates to the expected masking protocol with the impending summer school programs and planning for the fall.

