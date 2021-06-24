Masks in Brookfield schools? Officials seek clarity from Lamont on COVID-19 rules
BROOKFIELD — Looking for clarity and guidance on students wearing masks in the fall, the Brookfield Board of Education last week sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont. The letter — signed by Board of Education Chairman Rosa Fernandes and Superintendent John Barile — asked the governor to provide rapid updates to the expected masking protocol with the impending summer school programs and planning for the fall.