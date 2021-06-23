Cancel
City Assistant Building Official Honored with Statewide Award

Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
City Assistant Building Official, Luis Hernandez, was honored with the 2021 Building Official of the Year Award this month.

The Building Officials Association of Florida held its annual conference in Orlando.

According to BOAF, the award is given to a person whose contribution to the code enforcement profession is meritorious and worthy of recognition. This individual demonstrates professional abilities and is recognized as an example for all members of the code enforcement profession. This individual has furthered the cause of safety in the built environment within their jurisdiction and state.

The Local South Florida Building Officials Association nominated Luis for this state-wide recognition.

Luis has been with the City of Fort Lauderdale for more than five years. The Chief Building Inspectors for the city report directly to him. Along with the Building Official, he oversees the policies and procedures for building permits and inspections.

Luis is active in the legislative committee of the BOAF. He works closely with Building Code Administrators throughout the County and State to help with the enforcement of the Florida Building Code.

