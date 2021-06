The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has awarded LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing a $1.25 million grant over five years to improve access to mental and behavioral health care. The funding will increase the number of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners integrated into primary care settings and improve education and training for primary care nurse practitioners who encounter patients with substance abuse disorders, intimate partner, or exposure to other forms of violence, and depression, among other mental and behavioral health needs.