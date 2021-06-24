Office of Police Oversight Puts Its Difficulties With APD Leadership in Writing

The city of Austin Office of Police Oversight's first annual report, released June 16, covers much of its work since it was created in 2018 to replace the Office of the Police Monitor, for two decades a part of the city's contract with the Austin Police Association. The last person to fill that role, Farah Muscadin, is now the founding director of OPO, designed to be more independent of the Austin Police Department and reporting directly to the city manager; voters on May 1 approved a charter amendment that gives City Council the authority to change how OPO is structured.