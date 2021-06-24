Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Office of Police Oversight Puts Its Difficulties With APD Leadership in Writing

By Austin Sanders
Austin Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Austin Office of Police Oversight's first annual report, released June 16, covers much of its work since it was created in 2018 to replace the Office of the Police Monitor, for two decades a part of the city's contract with the Austin Police Association. The last person to fill that role, Farah Muscadin, is now the founding director of OPO, designed to be more independent of the Austin Police Department and reporting directly to the city manager; voters on May 1 approved a charter amendment that gives City Council the authority to change how OPO is structured.

www.austinchronicle.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Legislature#Police Violence#Opo#City Council#Internal Affairs Division#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-backed militias vow revenge

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday strongly defended weekend strikes against Iran-aligned militias but the fighters vowed revenge and both Iraq and Syria condemned the unilateral U.S. air strikes as violations of their sovereignty. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at...
LawPosted by
CBS News

Juul to pay North Carolina $40 million to settle teen vaping suit

North Carolina has become the first U.S. state to hold Juul Labs accountable for what state officials say was the e-cigarette maker's role in encouraging vaping among young people. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Monday announced a settlement with Juul under which the company will pay $40 million...
PoliticsFox News

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?

The American track and field star who snubbed the national anthem during US Olympic trials over the weekend is an outspoken activist for racial justice — and committed to making her mission "bigger than sports." Gwen Berry, 31, took one of her most high-profile stances yet on Saturday when she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...