Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Burnout breaks: is extra holiday time the answer for tired, traumatised workers?

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dating app Bumble has given all its staff a paid week off in its battle against burnout. According to Rahaf Harfoush, a digital anthropologist based in Paris, and the author of Hustle and Float, this is really the only way to do it. “A couple of years ago, the thing was unlimited paid vacation. It was huge in the UK corporate wellness market, until it was discovered that a lot of people do not take their vacation days, and when they do, they’re still connected to the office by email. The only way that we can get a decent break is when we’re forced into it: when the company says: ‘Guess what, everything’s shutting down, nobody’s allowed to work.’”

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Millennials#Productivity#Linkedin#Hustle And Float#Allied#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
HealthHuffingtonPost

Tweets About Being Tired All The Time

Sleep deprivation comes for all of us at some point. But for many people, being tired is a near-constant. If exhaustion seems to plague you on the regular, you’re not alone. And leave it to the funny folks on Twitter to find a way to laugh through the yawns. We’ve...
BusinessThe Conversation

Bumble’s week off: employees suffering from burnout need more than an extra holiday

After a busy year involving a rise in customers, a stock market debut and all the pressures that come with a global pandemic, the dating app Bumble recently announced that all staff would be given a week off work. The company’s offices closed, with all 700 employees on paid leave to deal with what one executive called “our collective burnout”.
Weight LossTelegraph

'The less attention I paid to my weight, the more I lost'

Just like some people are no good with names, or rubbish at maths, I’ve been resigned to the fact that good health was just beyond me. Well, mostly. Just because I told myself I could never have a six-pack didn’t mean I didn’t want one. I still looked at my stomach with hatred. I just told myself I couldn’t change.
Healthsnntv.com

Is It Normal to Feel Tired All of the Time?

Originally Posted On: Is It Normal to Feel Tired All of the Time? – AZGyn. Feeling exhausted and drained of energy is unfortunately quite common for a multitude of people across the country. Because of this, many of them don’t acknowledge that being excessively tired is a problem. Being overly...
Jobspsychologytoday.com

What Is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination?

Revenge bedtime procrastination is a new name for an old problem made worse by the demands of the pandemic. The issue affects many but has been especially significant for young workers worldwide. Recognizing the problem is the first step to eliminating it and developing better habits. Most of us have...
Mental Healthtwloha.com

OCD is a 300.3-pound suitcase I drag behind me wherever I go

300.3. That’s how the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) defines me. A four-digit number. 300.3. The number of dangerous and inappropriate thoughts I have. 300.3. The number of times I considered giving up. 300.3. The number of times my compulsions have been called neat and tidy. Neurotic....
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Why am I so tired all the Time?

It’s a modern-day mantra: “Why am I so tired all the time?” In our hyperconnected, turbulent world, everyone feels worn out now and then. And COVID-19 did not make anyone’s life easier. But sometimes tiredness becomes something more: a deep, unshakeable fatigue that interferes with your life for weeks, months...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘We literally don’t get time to take breaks’: How staff shortages are affecting hospitality workers

As customers began frantically booking tables of six in pubs and restaurants following months of lockdown, workers were leaving the hospitality industry in droves. Brexit and the pandemic have deepened longstanding issues in parts of the sector, leading unions to call for improved wages and working conditions in order to attract and retain staff. Meanwhile, workers remaining in the industry are bearing the brunt of labour shortages, describing chaotic shift patterns and spiralling workloads as they struggle to keep up with demand.Restaurants and pubs have said that up to a quarter of those employed in the industry before the pandemic...
Businesshrexecutive.com

How Bumble, others are fighting burnout with collective time off

Bumble is the latest employer to embrace a progressive way to fight burnout among employees: a collective paid week off for all of its workers. All 750 employees of the dating app have this week off and will resume work June 28. “As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, we...
PetsThe Guardian

My dear old dog won’t be around for ever – so I will cherish every last walk

Morning walks are not what they used to be. For years, my whippet, Oscar, and I would take a brisk hour’s trot at eight, taking care of business, physical (him) and mental (me). His bladder and bowels got a workout; the rhythm of our steps and the changing-unchanging view provided a gulp of oxygen and thinking time for my groggy brain.
Women's HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

Say Hello to the Body Book — Your Destination for All Things Health

One of the major things the past year and a half has put into perspective is health — not just in the physical sense, but also everything from mental health to sexual health and beyond. And while the pandemic may be slowing down in the US, our commitment to being informed, active participants in our health and well-being should still be top of mind.
Healthbolnews.com

4 Effective Ways To Stop Being Extremely Tired all The Time

Have you forgotten what it’s like to feel active and agile? Do you feel lethargic and tired all the time? Then it is time for you to get rid of this feeling! While it is common to feel lazy on some occasions, but feeling tired and sluggish every day is not a very good feeling and can hamper your productivity and efficiency.
ElectronicsBBC

Dom Joly: Could this tech help my sleep apnoea?

Sleep apnoea, where a person temporarily stops breathing while they are asleep, can lead to serious health conditions including high blood pressure and increased risk of a stroke, if it is left untreated. Comedian and travel writer Dom Joly has the condition and uses a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Panic Attacks, Exercise, and Anxiety

The symptoms experienced during both a workout session and a panic attack are surprisingly similar. Their relationship is closer than you may have thought. Aside from improving your cardiovascular, muscle, and bone health (to name a few), working out regularly also offers a surplus of mental health benefits, including reduced anxiety and stress levels.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

The psychology behind ‘ghosting’: Is there a scientific reason flings fizzle after 90 days?

“Ghosting,” the phenomenon in which a love-interest completely stops responding, happens to the best of us.With the rise of dating apps over the past few years, it’s easier than ever just to cut someone off without giving a reason. But why does it happen?Intrigued, indy100 decided to delve into the topic further: could there really be a good reason to do something as rude as ghosting (or at the very least, a scientific one)? And is the phenomenon really quite so gendered? We queried the experts.“When we’re first dating someone new , they like us! We like them! It can...