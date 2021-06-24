Burnout breaks: is extra holiday time the answer for tired, traumatised workers?

The dating app Bumble has given all its staff a paid week off in its battle against burnout. According to Rahaf Harfoush, a digital anthropologist based in Paris, and the author of Hustle and Float, this is really the only way to do it. “A couple of years ago, the thing was unlimited paid vacation. It was huge in the UK corporate wellness market, until it was discovered that a lot of people do not take their vacation days, and when they do, they’re still connected to the office by email. The only way that we can get a decent break is when we’re forced into it: when the company says: ‘Guess what, everything’s shutting down, nobody’s allowed to work.’”