Padres, Hot Again, Win 7th Straight As They Sweep Hated Dodgers at Home

Victor Caratini hits a 7th inning homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

The Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers took it to the wire Wednesday, but the Friars completed the sweep of their division rivals with a 5-3 win.

The Padres won their seventh straight as they swept the Dodgers for the first time at home since 2010.

They jumped out to a 2-0 lead to start the game – and with two out – as Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado hit back-to-back homers.

The Dodgers evened it up in the 4th on a Max Muncy double and a Will Smith single. Cody Bellinger, who had walked, scored as Fernando Tatis Jr. threw the ball away trying to complete a double play.

Victor Caratini briefly put the Pads ahead on another solo home run, in the 7th, but the Dodgers countered immediately. Muncy doubled again in the 8th, and Justin Turner drove him in with a two-out single.

In the bottom of the 8th though, the Padres moved quickly, loading the bases on a Cronenworth double, Machado single – after Turner double clutched – and an intentional walk to Wil Myers.

That brought Trent Grisham to the plate, and he walked, allowing Cronenworth to cross the plate for a 4-3 lead. They got some insurance on Caratini’s sacrifice fly.

Joe Musgrove went six innings, giving up two runs, while Dodger starter Trevor Bauer also went six, giving up three runs. Tim Hill got the win, Blake Treinen took the loss, and Mark Melancon notched his 23rd save.

The Pads held the Dodgers to just seven runs during the series, and saw Machado get hot at the plate. He also took control in the field – his double play to end the game was just the latest of his defensive gems against the Dodgers.

“Our guys are playing with their heart, laying everything out there,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

With the win, the Padres pulled within a half game of their rivals for second place in the National League West. Both trail the San Francisco Giants.

The Padres have Thursday off before welcoming Arizona to town to close out the home stand. Chris Paddack, Dinelson Lamet and Yu Darvish will take the mound during the three-game set.