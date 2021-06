These Stuffed Onion Bombs are simple, juicy and PACKED with flavour thanks to the Niku Miso. Quick, easy and a perfect side to your grain of choice!. Say hello to this juicy n’ delicious onion ‘bomb’—stuffed with vegan miso meat sauce! This quick and easy side dish has become a regular side dish for us because of how quick and easy it is to make– plus if you make the meat miso ahead of time all you need is a microwave! Perfect for days when you don’t want to turn on the stove and meat up the kitchen.