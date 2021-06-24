Cancel
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake voices support for Britney Spears after conservatorship court revelations

KING-5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake spoke out Wednesday in support of Britney Spears after Spears passionately told a judge that she wants to end the 13-year conservatorship that controls her life and money. Spears said it has made her feel demoralized and "enslaved." Speaking in open court for the first time in the...

www.king5.com
Celebrities

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears' Turmoil 13 Years After "Leave Britney Alone" Video

Chris Crocker once called on people to leave Britney Spears alone. Now, more than 13 years later, the influencer is happy the singer's voice is finally being heard. At a virtual hearing on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star read a lengthy statement by phone calling her 13-year-long court-approved conservatorship "abusive" and "stupid" and requesting that it come to an end without her being evaluated by a therapist. It marked Britney's first public statement about the arrangement, which was first put in place in 2008, after she was hospitalized and received psychiatric treatment, and comes amid an ongoing court battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his...
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ testimony validated #FreeBritney — and condemned the 2000s

On Wednesday afternoon, Britney Spears made a simple plea to a Los Angeles probate judge: “I just want my life back.”. Spears was in the middle of delivering a forceful 24-minute statement against the conservatorship under which she has been living for the last 13 years. This searing testimony, the audio of which was livestreamed to the media, marked the pop star’s most public rebuke to date of the legal situation which has dictated the terms of her life since 2008. She called the conservatorship “abusive,” compared it to “sex trafficking,” stated that her father (who was her conservator for the majority of those 13 years) “loved the control to hurt his own daughter,” and alleged that her conservators won’t let her go to the doctor to take out her IUD, even though she wishes to have another child. (A friend of mine referred to this final revelation as something “straight out of the Handmaid’s Tale,” which feels accurate.)
Celebrities

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Britney Spears’ Court Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her love for her older sister, Britney Spears, amid her messy conservatorship battle — details. Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only...
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera slams ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Britney Spears

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebrities

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Doesn't Care If Britney Moves To Rainforest To Have 'Zillions Of Babies', Insists Singer's Conservatorship 'Doesn't Affect Me'

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally addressing Britney Spears' conservatorship for the first time after being accused of "abandoning" her big sister. The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star took to social media on Monday to shoot down reports she doesn't have Britney's back. Article continues below advertisement. Jamie insisted she "loves" and...
Celebrities
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Celebrities

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane”

Britney Spears Tells Judge “I’m So Angry It’s Insane” – Britney Spears unloaded on her dad in a family court hearing Wednesday — breaking her public silence about what she called the “abusive” conservatorship that has governed every aspect of her life for more than a decade. “He loved the...
Celebrities

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.