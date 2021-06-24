Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Opinion | Cochlear implants are a personal decision

By Ally Pronina
Daily Iowan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the debate over whether cochlear implants are a form of ableism or a life-changing medical device, we are overlooking that they are a personal choice and deaf people have the right to make their own decisions. As June is Deafblind Awareness Month, this is a timely topic. There are...

dailyiowan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlee Matlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cochlear Implants#Deaf People#Deafness#Robot#Implant#The University Of Iowa#Ui#Asl#Americans#The Editorial Board#The Daily Iowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Holden, MAThe Landmark

Opinion: Choice to mask, or not, is personal decision

Last weekend, my husband was picking up a to-go order at a local restaurant when he was informed by a former town official that he did not have to wear “that mask.”. Setting aside for a moment the incredible rudeness of commenting on other people’s clothing or appearance (something this person should have learned as a small child), and the fact that this person does not know us and is not our family doctor, people are continuing to wear masks for all kinds of reasons, whether they themselves are vaccinated or not.
Electronicsinnovatorsmag.com

Brain implant relieves pain

A new computerised brain implant can provide a blueprint for developing treatments for a variety of brain-based disorders, according to researchers. In tests on rodents a team from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine used the computerised implant to effectively relieve ‘short-term and chronic pain’. They say it is the first time a computerised brain implant has been use to ‘detect and relieve’ pain in real time.
Mental HealthUpworthy

Screen time and social media may not be as bad for mental health as people think

Even a casual follower of the news over the last few years is likely to have encountered stories about research showing that digital technologies like social media and smartphones are harming young people's mental health. Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being released. These technologies have become ubiquitous, and young people's distress has continued to increase since then.
Healthhealthnewshub.org

How Speech Therapist Helps Transgender Patients Find a Voice to Match Their Identity

Speech therapy offers a way to regain your voice using techniques that help address communication disorders caused by disease, trauma or other conditions. For transgender patients, however, this type of therapy can help regain or define their identity. Rachel Burrell, Speech Language Pathologist for Hartford HealthCare Rehabilitation Network, has been...
KidsTurnto10.com

Reducing screen time for children as we emerge from this pandemic

Reducing screen time for children as we emerge from this pandemic. "Word of caution: It's not going to be easy," said Dr. Tanuja Gandhi, a psychiatrist at Bradley Hospital. Whether it was school work, FaceTiming with family or video games, the past year included a lot of screen time for our kids.
FDAmassdevice.com

FDA approves Oticon Medical’s Neuro cochlear implant system

Somerset, N.J.-based Oticon Medical designed the Neuro system to treat people 18 years or older with bilateral severe-to-profound sensorineural hearing loss and who have limited benefits from fitted hearing aids. “At Oticon Medical, we are passionate about using our combined expertise and resources to open up the world of sound...
WKBW-TV

Mini implants from Aesthetic Associates

Dr. Todd Shatkin talks about some of the mini implant cases they have done recently and what Aesthetic Associates can do to help anyone who has one or more missing teeth or suffers from loose dentures, or just wants to have an overall smile makeover. You can have a mini...
HealthBBC

Contaminated blood inquiry: The school where dozens of pupils died

A public inquiry will this week hear from students and parents after more than 120 pupils at a school for disabled children were caught up in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history. From 1974 to 1987, those children were offered treatment for haemophilia at Treloar's...
Kidssomatosphere.net

Not “just tools”: The framework of equivalence and cochlear implants in Jordan

“Should all deaf children learn sign language?” This seemingly innocuous question was the theme of a roundtable article published in the influential journal Pediatrics in 2015, which compiled responses from a range of stakeholders, including otolaryngologists, linguists, educators, and parents of deaf children. Understandably, this broad diversity also delivered a range of responses: while educator Nancy Mellon and surgeon John NiParko contended that “Reliance on sign language over an extended period of time may negatively affect the child’s capacity to learn spoken language after cochlear implantation” (2015, 171), linguists Christian Rathmann and Gaurav Mathur argued that “a speech-only approach risks linguistic deprivation at a crucial period of development . . . because of the variability in the spoken language development of deaf children who have [cochlear implants]” (2015, 172). Despite their differing stances on the issue at hand, however, what these arguments shared was an implicit assumption that sign language and spoken language (aided in perception and articulation through the use of assistive technology) were more or less equivalent options for parents of deaf children, with each communication tool having its own drawbacks and advantages.
Worldakipress.com

Qatar provides 150 cochlear implants for children with hearing loss in Kyrgyzstan

AKIPRESS.COM - Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with Qatari Ambassador Abdulla Bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti on June 14. Free surgeries for 29 children with severe hearing loss from Kyrgyzstan were discussed during this meeting. Qatari and Kyrgyz surgeons will implant cochlear implants at the National Maternal and...
Books & LiteratureCedar Republican

The Rockwood Files: Personal opinions on punctuation

A few months ago, one of my fellow mom friends was accused by her teenage daughter of using “aggressive punctuation” in text messages. Since we are both writers, my friend and I discussed this new information at length. Writers are punctuation nerds by nature, so we were surprised to learn...
KidsPosted by
HealthDay

5 Tests You Should Not Order for a Child With Autism

MONDAY, June 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A leading medical group is offering testing guidelines for children with autistic behaviors. The American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Environmental Health emphasized that certain measurements to test for exposure to chemicals are not helpful to guide treatment. The council pointed out that just because a chemical is found in the body doesn't mean it will cause harm.