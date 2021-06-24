Opinion | Cochlear implants are a personal decision

“Should all deaf children learn sign language?” This seemingly innocuous question was the theme of a roundtable article published in the influential journal Pediatrics in 2015, which compiled responses from a range of stakeholders, including otolaryngologists, linguists, educators, and parents of deaf children. Understandably, this broad diversity also delivered a range of responses: while educator Nancy Mellon and surgeon John NiParko contended that “Reliance on sign language over an extended period of time may negatively affect the child’s capacity to learn spoken language after cochlear implantation” (2015, 171), linguists Christian Rathmann and Gaurav Mathur argued that “a speech-only approach risks linguistic deprivation at a crucial period of development . . . because of the variability in the spoken language development of deaf children who have [cochlear implants]” (2015, 172). Despite their differing stances on the issue at hand, however, what these arguments shared was an implicit assumption that sign language and spoken language (aided in perception and articulation through the use of assistive technology) were more or less equivalent options for parents of deaf children, with each communication tool having its own drawbacks and advantages.