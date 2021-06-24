Cancel
Public Health

UI Assistant Professor Martha Carvour launches health equity projects

By Lillian Poulsen
Daily Iowan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Carvour, assistant professor in the department of internal medicine, received funding from the University of Iowa to launch campus and community-wide projects that aim to alleviate inequities in health care. “This is a really critically important time to think about health equity,” Carvour said. “The COVID pandemic has highlighted...

dailyiowan.com
State
Iowa State
