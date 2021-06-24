Cancel
Policy Corner: For CT jobs numbers, back to normal isn’t enough

By Ken Girardin
yankeeinstitute.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut added 8,600 private-sector jobs in May, its biggest monthly gain since September, but the state has a long way to go to recoup its early pandemic losses. The state Labor Department figures released yesterday show Connecticut remains an estimated 93,300 jobs short of employment levels in February 2020, after which almost 270,000 jobs temporarily disappeared. Put another way, 13 months after hitting bottom in April 2020, the state has recovered 65 percent of its losses. By comparison, the US economy has recovered 70 percent of that drop.

