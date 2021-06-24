Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trae Young Puts on Show Against Bucks in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

By Prince J. Grimes
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Young puts on a show against Bucks in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Trae Young scored a playoff career-high 48 points to go with 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 116-113 win for the Atlanta Hawks over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

www.nbcwashington.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Eastern Conference Finals#Nbc Sports#Washington Trae Young#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks#Tnt#Trae#Pts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Expect high-scoring Game 1 between Bucks, Hawks in Eastern Conference finals

The Phoenix Suns got a full week off after beating the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They swept Denver in four games, but the other Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz went six. The Suns had been idle for so long that the NBA forced the Clippers to play only 36 hours after finishing off the Jazz. The Clippers have now played 11 games in the past 21 days. Meanwhile, both second-round Eastern Conference series went the full seven games, so the Suns managed to build a 2-0 lead before the Bucks and Hawks even began their Eastern Conference finals series.
NBANBA

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBAThe Ringer

Can the Bucks Put an End to Trae Young’s Playoff Romp?

Bomani Jones perfectly framed the conventional wisdom about postseason basketball on his podcast last week: “Once you get to the playoffs, it becomes a lot less about what you can do, and a lot more about what you can’t do.” Supporting evidence abounds in nearly every series: in the Suns burning Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ pick-and-roll defense to cinders, in the small-ball Clippers stretching Rudy Gobert and the Jazz past their breaking point, in Ben Simmons’s hack-accelerated disintegration against the Hawks.
NBACBS Sports

Trae Young, Hawks happy to be home for Game 3 vs. Bucks

Trae Young might play in the backcourt, but he will be the center of attention Sunday night when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at 1-1, and Young's performance in each game has dictated Atlanta's outcome. He...
NBASkySports

Trae Young stars as Atlanta Hawks snatch Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks on the road

Clint Capela scored the go-ahead hoop with 29.8 seconds remaining, and Trae Young capped a 48-point performance with four subsequent free throws, allowing the Atlanta Hawks to stun the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opener of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night. The third-seeded and heavily favoured Bucks went...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta ECF Game 2: Bucks Obliterate Hawks, 125-91

This series is all tied up. The Bucks would simply have no trouble with the Hawks this time around, putting together a massive all-around performance that gave them a 125-91 victory. Atlanta would quickly pick up fouls early on in the first, with Milwaukee using those to take help catapult...
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (6/27/21): NBA DFS Lineups

The only game tonight is Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Hawks and Bucks. The Hawks surprised nearly everyone by waltzing into Milwaukee and taking Game 1. The Bucks blew the Hawks back to Atlanta on Friday, which is where we are for Game 3 tonight. We know for sure that Donte DiVincenzo and De'Andre Hunter are out. The only player that has a chance to join them is the struggling Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBAThe Spread

Bucks vs. Hawks Game 3, 6/27/21 NBA Playoffs Predictions

With the series all tied at one game apiece and now shifting to Atlanta, will the Hawks cover as a home dog on Sunday night when they host the Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals?. Game Snapshot. 501 Milwaukee Bucks (-4) at...
NBAtwinspires.com

Bucks vs. Hawks: The best player prop bets for Game 3

After being thoroughly dominated on the road in Game 2, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a reversal of fortune at home in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Will Trae Young and the Hawks pull ahead two games to one...
NBApeeblesshirenews.com

Atlanta Hawks stumble as Milwaukee Bucks take slender play-off lead

The Atlanta Hawks only managed four points in the last six minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to record a 113-102 win and a lead in the play-off series. Khris Middleton top scored for Milwaukee with 38, including three straight three-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn the game in the Bucks’ favour.