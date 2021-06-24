Gov. announces $20M school mental health program
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced several new education programs Wednesday, including a $20 million initiative to offer additional mental health resources to Iowa schools. The Iowa Center for School Mental Health is a partnership between the Department of Education and the University of Iowa. College of Education Dean Daniel Clay said the center will serve three main purposes: training teachers and staff to recognize and support student mental health needs, researching best practices for school mental health, and a providing a clinical service for educators to use in times of individual or collective stress.www.timesrepublican.com