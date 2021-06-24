Cancel
NU lecturer-founded startup Taelor addresses style and sustainability with artificial intelligence

By Yunkyo Kim
Daily Northwestern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMenswear rental subscription service Taelor weaves together artificial intelligence and sustainability to curate stylish clothes for eco-friendly professionals. The women-led, Silicon Valley-based business was launched last year by Medill lecturer Anya Cheng (Medill M.S. ’08). Cheng said the company seeks to cater to customers’ needs for convenience and style while also tackling sustainability.

