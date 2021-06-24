3 Expert Tips For Grilling Whole Fish

Having a whole fish all to yourself is a concept of triumph. Why settle for one fillet when you can enjoy both juicy fillets, crispy skin, and the prize of it all, the crunchy, salty fish tail? Growing up in my super-Salvadoran home in Los Angeles, pescado frito was a meal enjoyed by every member of the family. But this meal required good behavior. Before the frying commenced, my mother would issue a stern reminder to us kids: "Van a tener cuidado con las espinas, sino no voy a cocinarlas otra vez." Be careful with the bones, or I will not cook this again. This was a grown-up dish after all; if you were going to enjoy the pleasures of a full fried fish all to yourself, you'd have to be responsible. We sincerely pledged with our whole, hungry hearts to be careful.