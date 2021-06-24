Brooke Shields Stores Her Beauty Overstock in These Sleek Container Store Bins
When you ask model and actor Brooke Shields how she creates a calming, sanctuary-like environment in her bathroom, she has two pieces of advice: First, lock the door. "Just yesterday my husband borrowed my Colgate," says Shields, who recently partnered with the brand on its Gum Renewal toothpaste. So her second piece of advice? Buy multiples and stock them away for when family members "borrow" from your drawers.