Head-To-Head Review: Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.