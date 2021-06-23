Cancel
The Ad Platform: Checking in on media quality on CTV and beyond

By Nicole Perrin
eMarketer
Cover picture for the articleEMarketer · The Ad Platform: Checking in on Media Quality on CTV and Beyond | Jun 23, 2021. Digital advertisers know that media quality isn't a given with fraud and other nonviewable impressions plaguing the market for years. Tony Marlow, CMO at measurement firm Integral Ad Science, joins eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Nicole Perrin to discuss the company's latest media quality benchmarks, what the industry's top priorities are for the year, and how viewable video is across devices.

