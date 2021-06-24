Adama Traore is a legitimate wingback target for Chelsea
By now I’m sure you’ve heard that Chelsea is set out to miss out on Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan wingback is on his way to Paris Saint-Germain—barring a drastic last minute turn of events—for around €70 million. Hakimi was a target for Thomas Tuchel as he apparently sees Reece James’ future at right centerback, as opposed to right wingback. Hakimi thrived last season for Antonio Conte’s Serie A winners, but with Inter Milan facing financial struggles, the star was always going to depart to the highest bidder.theprideoflondon.com