Adama Traore is a legitimate wingback target for Chelsea

Past reports posited towards Chelsea taking a backseat in the race for Achraf Hakimi’s signature, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, all hope is not lost just yet. As reported previously as well, Inter would prefer a transaction that involves more liquid cash, and therefore, Chelsea are seemingly willing to raise the “cash-part” of the offer to get closer to Inter Milan’s €80m valuation, while also giving the Nerazzurri the chance to sign our players as part of the potential deal. The likes of Emerson, Andreas Christensen, Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso are all available to be used as makeweights.