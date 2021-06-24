Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Looking For A Job In Health Care? OHSU Is Hiring

By Christian Wihtol
thelundreport.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Health & Science University aims to emerge from the gloom of the pandemic with a bang by adding 1,200 new jobs in the coming 12 months, mostly in its health care operations and its school of medicine. The jobs plan would pump OHSU’s full-time-equivalent tally to 17,324, up from...

www.thelundreport.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsu#Health Care#Ohsu#Labor Union#Afscme#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Jobsmartinsvillechamber.com

Alternative Care Solutions is hiring!

We are continuing to grow in our community. As such, we continue to search for caring people to work with our clients in their homes. Light housekeeping, errands, companionship are the main requirements, although there are a few who require more. We are looking for caregivers whose main focus is to help our clients fulfill their needs. Some nights and weekends are required. As well as drug and background screening.
Boston, MAHarvard Health

Driven to provide health care

After a 15-month, COVID-forced hiatus, the Family Van, a mobile health clinic affiliated with Harvard Medical School, is back on its regular routes. Founded nearly three decades ago, the Family Van empowers community members by improving health literacy and providing free screenings for conditions such as blood pressure disorders, diabetes, HIV, pregnancy, and more, in several of Boston’s underserved neighborhoods. It also offers referrals and health and wellness counseling. Health insurance is not required, and IDs are not checked.
Health ServicesVoice of America

Health Care Job Opportunities Spike in US After Pandemic

The fastest growing jobs in the fastest growing field — STEM, or science, tech, engineering and mathematics — are in health care. “Health care is still booming,” said Marisa Streelman, the national director of the Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses, a professional association for nurses in the U.S. “Cybersecurity in...
Lake Oswego, ORgorgenewscenter.com

Passage of HB 2362 Will Jeopardize Health Care Partnerships

Lake Oswego, Ore. – June 25, 2021 – Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), released the following statement on the passage of House Bill 2362:. “The Legislature today passed a misguided policy that discourages hospitals and clinics from forming partnerships to...
Tucson, AZarizona.edu

Health Care Advocacy Class

Repeats every month on August, September, October, November, December on the third Monday 6 times. Join our virtual class on health care advocacy related to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging and dementia. This class will be repeated on the third Monday of each month, beginning July 19. The...
Ann Arbor, MImitechnews.com

New Four-Week Program Trains Health Care Workers For Immediate Job Placement

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College, Michigan Works! Southeast and employer partners Vibrant Life Senior Living, Homewatch CareGivers and Interim Healthcare are partnering to train and immediately place health care workers in a new four-week program. The 40-hour, four-week pilot program, Foundations of Caring Bootcamp, is expected to begin at the end of June.
Public HealthRutland Herald

Oxfeld: Health care for all works

Let’s hope Vermont is looking in the rearview mirror at the coronavirus pandemic. Have we learned anything about health care?. Most people agree Vermont did better than most states at controlling the spread of the virus and now, with 80% of the population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are the national leader.
Health ServicesWatertown Daily Times

Investing in quality health care

Again and again, we have heard from Gov. Tony Evers that the only way to fund our health care priorities was through welfare expansion. He proposed a massive $91 billion budget that would have put 90,000 more people on government-run programs and imposed over $1 billion in taxes on families and businesses. For the second time since Evers took office, Republicans have passed a health care budget that proves you don’t have to do either of these things to make significant investments in health care. We approved a budget that invests hundreds of millions more in our healthcare system without expanding welfare or raising taxes.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Health Care Innovation

While health care innovation accelerated over the last decade, the COVID-19 crisis presented unique opportunities for the U.S. health system to do it in real time. Telehealth, which providers adopted at an unprecedented rate, is just one example. Three health care leaders shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio on the innovations that will change health care and medicine, helping physicians support patients and families everywhere.
Dracut, MALowell Sun

Care Dimensions recognizes local health-care workers

DANVERS — In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 17-23, Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative-care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, recognized several employees. Hospice aides Linda Lam, Marie-Josee Musangu, Unia Nabakooza, Rashidah Nassuna and Allan Waweru, all of Lowell, and hospice aide CNAs Esther Mathia...
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

Four Corners Health Care is hiring Registered Nurses and CNAs

(Riverton, WY) Four Corners Health Care is looking for contract Registered Nurses and CNAs to provide in-home health care throughout Fremont County. Come join our team and create your own schedule and only work the hours you want, pay negotiable. We are looking for reliable caregivers who truly want to make a difference in their patient’s lives.
Benton County, ORthelundreport.org

Health Center Executive Director

Reporting to the Community Health Center Board of Directors and the Benton County Administrator, the Health Center Director (CHC Director) is responsible for strategic planning, oversight and operation of a multi-site integrated health care delivery system blending primary care, behavioral health, addictions, oral health, and prevention services. The CHC Director is responsible for the coordination, integration, assessment, and quality outcomes for person‐centered services, assuring compliance with all FQHC requirements. The CHC Director also develops, supports, and evaluates the organizational infrastructure that promotes innovation and supports high performance in an environment of rapid health care transformation. The CHC Director actively works with the Health Center Board of Directors and Benton County Board of Commissioners in strategic planning and aligning services with community needs.
Health ServicesPOLITICO

Primary care is the key to transforming health care in America

Today, the U.S. faces intersecting challenges of an aging population that is far sicker than previous generations, deepening disparities in health care, rapidly escalating health care costs, and a health care system that is prioritizing and incentivizing the wrong types of services. Yet there is a proven way to make...
Health Servicesbizjournals

Excellence in Health Care: Geriatric Care

This month we feature outstanding geriatric care professionals. Filled with “must read” stories, industry news and reporter insights, exclusive interviews with local business leaders, and expanded Top 25 Lists. Exclusive Online Tools. Research the 3+ year digital archive, and People on the Move leads database download. Book of Lists. Start...
Healthmorningstar.com

Health Care Drops On Growth-Sector Bias — Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell as traders rotated into sectors with stronger growth rates. Shares of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline rose slightly after it pledged to bolster revenue growth and gave further details on the long-planned separation of its consumer-health business, in an effort to assuage the concerns of activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which recently divulged a Glaxo stake.
Health Servicesaerotechnews.com

Veteran feedback needed from health care surveys

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is constantly evolving the way it provides care based on feedback from veterans themselves. Shortly after a visit to a VASNHS hospital or clinic, veterans may receive a survey that asks them about their visit. These can come in two forms: a SHEP or V-Signals survey.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

COVID-19 can be an opportunity to eliminate low-value health care

The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched health care systems across Canada beyond capacity. Surges of COVID-19 have strained available beds, exhausted health care workers and resources. Some regional and provincial health systems delayed all non-essential procedures, tests, and surgeries to cope with these surges. Canadians’ health-seeking behaviors have changed over the...
Pharmaceuticalsmichaelsavage.com

MASSIVE! Top Doctor Warns about COVID Vaccine (DISTURBING)

Dr. Peter McCullough – Texas A&M College of Medicine:. In this disturbing video, a top cardiologist breaks down the dangers of the vaccine and shares his convictions on why there is such an emphasis on vaccines, over treatment. If you watch nothing else this week, watch this!. Main points:. This...