When Square Enix announced Guardians of the Galaxy during its E3 showcase on Sunday, it said the game was coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. Nintendo has now confirmed the title will also come to Switch. Much like Control and Hitman 3, Guardians of the Galaxy's Switch port is in fact a version of the game you'll access through cloud streaming. That may be disappointing for some, but the upside is that it will be available on the same day as its PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox counterparts.