It’s something nobody likes to think about: Every surgeon, even heart surgeons, have to have a first patient. We just hope it’s not us. Trying to better prepare doctors for real-world surgery, Kaiyan Qiu, assistant professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, is developing a better, real-world heart model that aspiring surgeons could practice on before they go into the operating room. Qiu recently won a $50,000 grant through WSU’s inaugural Cougar Cage competition to help advance the technology.