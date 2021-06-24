SPLENDORA TAKE ANOTHER IMPAIRED DRIVER OFF THE ROAD
Splendora Police was dispatched to an Attempt to Locate on US Highway 59 for a vehicle that was seen striking the K-Wall several times. The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After a roadside investigation, the driver was found to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired. The driver, identified as Reno Aaron Goff, of 32403 Summer Park in Conroe was placed in Custody for Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense. His bond was set at $1000.montgomerycountypolicereporter.com