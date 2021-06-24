Cancel
Premier League

Man United transfer round-up: Jadon Sancho swoop close with deal 'a few days' away

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Manchester United look to be close to sealing their first signing of the summer - and it’s a big one.

The Red Devils are looking to build on their second-place finish last season, hoping to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013, the year Sir Alex Ferguson departed.

Their hunt for England international Jadon Sancho, who has played just six minutes for the Three Lions at Euro 2020, has well and truly been a saga for the last 12 months, but it could finally be over soon.

But for every end, a beginning, as another transfer fiasco dawns in the red half of Manchester.

Here, Mirror Football rounds up the latest transfer news at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zWEH_0adlFB1300
Sancho made his Euros bow on Tuesday evening for a brief England cameo (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

Sancho ‘close’

It seems there’s been a breakthrough in United’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Multiple reports followed Bild’s story, claiming that an agreement was close and that things could potentially be sealed 'in the next few days.'

BBC Sport state that the Red Devils’ latest bid is worth €85million (£72.6m) and although it’s unlikely to be accepted by BVB chiefs due it still being short of their valuation, the deal is now seen as an eventually.

It’s been widely reported that personal terms have been agreed with Sancho, who has managed 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games for Dortmund.

Sancho recently told talkSPORT regarding his future: "I’m cool about it.

"There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well," said the 21-year-old.

"It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing, if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem."

Would Varane be the ideal partner for Harry Maguire? Comment below.

Varane the next saga?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quBeb_0adlFB1300
United are now setting their sights on Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Image: Getty Images)

Raphael Varane reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid for pastures new, according to Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

However, Varane’s focus is currently on the European Championships, so could be a long race for any club to secure his signature.

The Italian reporter claims clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea are waiting to discover the 28-year-old's price point after Los Blancos lost Sergio Ramos last week.

Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested in the Frenchman, who hasn’t committed his future at the Santiago Bernabeu despite his contract expiring next summer.

The four-time Champions League winner is regarded as one of the world's best centre-backs and will reportedly cost £68m.

Axel exit on the cards

Axel Tuanzebe is expected to leave Old Trafford on a season-long loan this summer.

The Manchester Evening News say the club have made a decision on the academy product’s immediate future.

The 23-year-old made 19 appearances in all competitions last term, struggling to keep his place in the starting XI whenever selected.

Tuanzebe impressed in a short spell at Aston Villa in 2019, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith.

With another centre-back potentially arriving at Old Trafford, game time might be even harder to come by for the Rochdale-raised defender next term.

