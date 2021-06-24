Ronald L. Stoneberger, 54, of Parsons passed away at his home at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born Nov. 16, 1966, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Alex Isaac Newton and Anne Elizabeth (Talbot) Stoneberger. He grew up and attended school in New Florence, Missouri. In 1985, he moved to Parsons, where he has lived since. Ronald worked for over 23 years for Taylor Products in Parsons as a draftsman engineer. He had most recently worked for Ruskin Manufacturing for 2 1/2 years until retiring due to his health.