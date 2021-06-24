Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parsons, KS

Ronald L. Stoneberger

Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald L. Stoneberger, 54, of Parsons passed away at his home at 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was born Nov. 16, 1966, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Alex Isaac Newton and Anne Elizabeth (Talbot) Stoneberger. He grew up and attended school in New Florence, Missouri. In 1985, he moved to Parsons, where he has lived since. Ronald worked for over 23 years for Taylor Products in Parsons as a draftsman engineer. He had most recently worked for Ruskin Manufacturing for 2 1/2 years until retiring due to his health.

www.parsonssun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Wellsville, KS
City
Parsons, KS
Parsons, KS
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Dennis, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forbes#Taylor Products#Ruskin Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Posted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Posted by
Fox News

Transgender student wins as Supreme Court rebuffs bathroom appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a major transgender rights case, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that a Virginia public school board acted unlawfully in preventing a transgender student from using a bathroom at his high school that corresponded with his gender identity. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...