Oddly enough, dude is a perfect fit for this roster. He is tall, athletic, an elite defender, plays with pace, is a killer on transitions and can average 8 assists in his sleep. If he were to be here, he would be the third best player and fourth scoring option and i think that's the ideal role for him. We have two 25+ppg scorers in JT&JB, there is also Evan (assuming we resign him) who can give you 18-20 points in any given game. Unlike 76ers we don't need him to be a 20ppg scorer.