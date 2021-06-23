218 Fairfax Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Adorable 2 Bedroom cottage style home with Detached garage and off street parking. Floor plan allows for several possibilities for an office and living room or a dining room and living room. Wood floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Vinyl Plank flooring in the kitchen and Laundry area. Ceramic tile bathroom was renovated in the recent past, not new but not original and very cute. Vinyl siding, vinyl windows and sliding vinyl patio doors which lead out to large rear deck. In the rear yard you'll find detached storage shed in addition to the 1.5 car garage complete with sink and electricity. HVAC is Heat Pump/Central Air with gas backup. Fantastic for starter home or downsizing.