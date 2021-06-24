Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea transfer round-up: Achraf Hakimi edging away from Blues as Erling Haaland alternative eyed

By Nathan Ridley
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Chelsea are continuing to fight their way through the transfer market this summer and have been dealt a big blow.

The Blues are looking to bring the Premier League trophy back to west London after four barren years, with manager Thomas Tuchel's impact impossible for their rivals to ignore.

Tuchel will be pleading with owner Roman Abramovich and director Marina Granovskaia to acquire his preferred targets following their Champions League triumph last month.

Achraf Hakimi has headlined their summer activity but it seems another suitor has taken the lead in the race for the Inter wing-back.

However, the Blues boss has alternatives in mind and not only for if they miss out on the Moroccan.

Here, Mirror Football rounds up the latest transfer news from Stamford Bridge.

Hakimi edging to Paris

Chelsea have been dealt a potentially fatal blow in their chase for one of their top priorities this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been chasing Hakimi and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Mauricio Pochettino's side are on the cusp of meeting Inter's demands.

Romano tweeted on Wednesday: 'PSG now set to improve their official bid to Inter - as expected - around €70million [£59.8m]'

The Italian journalist claims that the French giants have reached an agreement for personal terms with Hakimi, who would sign a five-year contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ppBG_0adlEmNB00
Paris bound? Hakimi has reportedly agreed personal terms with PSG. (Image: NurPhoto/PA Images)

Hakimi, 22, was born in Madrid but represents Morocco at international level, making his name during a two-year loan spell from Real with Borussia Dortmund from 2018 to 2020.

The defender, who excels driving forward, contributed to 15 goals in 37 Serie A matches last season as the Nerazzurri won the Italian title.

Haaland alternative eyed

Gerard Moreno could be the striker that Tuchel brings in instead of Erling Haaland this summer, according to Fichajes.

The German tactician is said to be a fan of the Spain international, valued at £36m by transfermarkt, and has two years remaining on his Villarreal contract.

Moreno bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last term, scoring the Yellow Subramine's only goal in their Europa League final victory over Manchester United in May.

Is Moreno a suitable alternative to Haaland? Comment below.

Prizing Haaland away from Dortmund this year is proving difficult, with his release clause not becoming active for another 12 months.

Clubs would then reportedly have to pay £68m for his services and the Blues are already claimed to have agreed personal terms.

Moreno has featured in all three of Spain's Group E games at Euro 2020.

Au revoir, Olivier?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469pB4_0adlEmNB00
Giroud seems to be on the cusp of leaving the Blues (Image: Tibor Illyes/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

According to reports in Italy, Olivier Giroud looks set to end the speculation surrounding his future by leaving Stamford Bridge to join AC Milan this summer.

The 34-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a switch away in recent years and the France international came close to joining the San Siro's other residents, Inter, last year.

Giroud stayed in west London, however, and notched 11 goals in all competitions for the Blues during their rollercoaster 2020-21.

Chelsea subsequently activated Giroud's extension clause in his contract to keep him on the books for another campaign and avoid losing him for fee.

In spite of that, the ex-Arsenal man seems to be on his way through the exit door.

