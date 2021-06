Sustainable finance is the practice of taking environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into account when making investment decisions, leading to more sustainable economic activities and projects. Today investment funds that use ESG have more than $50 trillion in capital and are growing fast (based on a recent article in The Economist, an average of two new ESG funds are launched every day). Indeed, it may be this tsunami of ESG capital investment that will produce the sort of “stakeholder capitalism” envisioned by the World Economic Forum and the OECD as being the future of trade and investment.