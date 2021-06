As the mastermind behind some of the most memorable style moments from Ciara, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Fox (yes, she was the one who styled Megan in that now-famous sheer Mugler dress at the Billboard Awards!), celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly knows a few things about a sexy summer look. The stylist has teamed up with PayPal for its Pay in 4 Program, making it easier for customers to shop from retailers in four interest-free payments. Maeve asked her 757,000 Instagram followers to help her shop an outfit from Farfetch using the program. "Coming out of the pandemic, it's a really great option for people who are being conscious of their spending," Maeve told us about her new partnership.