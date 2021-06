There was one Scotland fan who was suffering on Monday. Alone in her office, carefully socially-distanced, Nicola Sturgeon experienced every emotion from pride to despair as she watched Steve Clarke’s team stumble in their opening Euro game against the Czech Republic. We know this because Scotland’s First Minister posted on her Instagram account pictures of herself staring grimly at the television. Not one or two shots, either. But a running commentary of pictures: of her standing to attention as Flower of Scotland played, of her jumping to her feet in hope at a Scottish opportunity, of her with her head in her hands as the Czechs took control. Anyone seeing the incessant flurry of images might be mistaken into thinking it was less about the match and more about her.