When it comes to stock market indices, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average tend to receive the most attention from the finance community. These indices contain some of the biggest and brightest companies in the world, so it makes sense that they are always in focus. With that said, the often overlooked Russell 2000 Index, which tracks small-cap stocks, can provide plenty of opportunities to generate strong returns if you are interested in buying companies that have more room to grow.