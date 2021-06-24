Ultraviolence review – still no justice in follow-up doc on deaths in UK police custody
Twenty years in the making, Ken Fero’s Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Injustice from 2001, a documentary that is the most important British nonfiction film of my professional lifetime: a radical, passionate work about the ongoing scandal and tragedy of deaths in UK police custody, largely of black men. That film challenged the consensus and earned Fero and his co-director Tariq Mehmood nothing but obstruction from the authorities. The police federation threatened him with writs and the terrestrial broadcasters nervously shied away.www.theguardian.com