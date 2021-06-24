Ultraviolence review – still no justice in follow-up doc on deaths in UK police custody

A teenage neo-Nazi who threatened to launch an attack on migrants in Dover has admitted terror offences.The 15-year-old, who cannot be named, discussed the potential attack in a far-right group he created on the encrypted Telegram platform.In September, he wrote: “I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety. If you’re interested tell me now.”When another user asked what could be used in the attack, he listed potential weapons including Molotov cocktails and “metal bats”, while advising people to wear thick clothing that he claimed would protect against Tasers.The boy, from...