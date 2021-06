Grab your thigh-high boots y’all because we are now KNEE-DEEP in this mess. If you thought a lack of blending skills was Erika Jayne’s main problem, buckle up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Illegally Blonde and The Housewife and the Hustler star is currently on hold at Craig Conover’s law office because her attorneys ran away. But don’t worry about Erika because a whole SLEW of other lawyers are plenty interested in what she’s up to.