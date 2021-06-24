Cancel
Religion

In the Confession Box

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

A drunken man staggers in to a Catholic church and sits down in a confession box and says nothing. The bewildered priest coughs to attract his attention, but still the man says nothing. The priest then knocks on the wall three times in a final attempt to get the man...

www.arcamax.com
ReligionNY Daily News

Italian nun stabbed 19 times beatified by the Roman Catholic Church

A nun who was assaulted and stabbed 19 times by three teenage girls in Italy was beatified as a martyr of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday. Before her beatification ceremony, which took place in a northern region of Italy, Pope Francis gave praiseworthy remarks of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti while also calling her killers “prisoners of evil.”
Religionsoonerpolitics.org

Ep258 Do We Still Do Confession And Repentance?

This episode continues a discussion regarding the suggestions brought forward in the book on “Queering John Wesley. The reality is that the Gospel is not a message of inclusion and tolerance. It is a message of confession and repentance "You must be singular or be damned!" John Wesley Today is the day to join The Rebellion! Become a patreon member and enjoy some great extras while supporting our efforts to speak the Truth into our culture. Learn more at patreon.com/dreverettpiper. Find more resources and info at dreverettpiper.com.
ReligionLigonier Ministries

Confessions and Church Leadership

Here’s an excerpt from Confessions and Church Leadership, David F. Coffin Jr.’s contribution to the June issue of Tabletalk:. Doctrinal standards are of great importance to the faithful and fruitful labor of church leaders. Such standards set forth some of the most important teachings of Scripture in a summary and systematic form, a form that typically has been tested over time and has proven faithful to its source. When voluntarily adopted by church leaders, they provide a bond of union for those joined together to care for the church as “a pillar and buttress of the truth” (1 Tim. 3:15).
Religioncrossway.org

Dig into Historic Creeds and Confessions on ESV.org

This article is part of the ESV.org Tutorial series. Creeds and confessions have been used throughout Christian history to summarize the Bible's teaching, distilling the key truths of Scripture into concise and succinct propositions. Starting today, learn more about how these truths can shape and motivate the lives of all...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Theology Thursday: Confession Is Good for the Soul

Have you ever heard the saying, “Confession is good for the soul?” It is attributed to an old Scottish proverb that refers to the idea of coming clean with sins and shortcomings that may weigh heavily on one’s heart in order to feel better and obtain peace.*. This quote also...
Religionworldcatholicnews.com

‘Let Jesus look at and heal your heart’

He said that everyone could see themselves in the nameless woman. “The text says that she had tried many treatments, ‘had spent all that she had, and was no better but rather grew worse,’” he said. “We too, how often do we throw ourselves into mistaken remedies to sate our...
Many, LADaily Iberian

Representative of Pope Francis attends 150th anniversary of Many church

MANY, La. - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Many celebrated its 150th year on Sunday. The milestone drew attention from the Vatican, sending the U.S. representative of Pope Francis to attend. "This is a very special milestone for the church, because it marks the presence of the Catholic...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Duterte: No quarrel with priests

Jun. 27—PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday clarified that he had no beef with Catholic priests despite his history of hurling expletives against them. Duterte made the statement after extolling a new coalition of anti-crime volunteers, which included representatives from the religious sector, during its launch at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday.
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

Kiambu priest chases Protestant bishop from pulpit

Two bishops clashed at a funeral event attended by former Kiambu governor William Kabogo in Kiambu County on Saturday June 26. Kabogo and other leaders consoled politician Hellen Wamaitha Mwangi – former Mr CA Gatuanyaga Ward, Thika, Kiambu County – who lost her daughter, Hellen Wanjiru. The priest who was...
Religionsimplycatholic.com

Can Children of Unwed Parents Be Baptized?

The Church’s Code of Canon Law states very clearly about individuals’ rights to receive the sacraments. “Sacred ministers cannot refuse the sacraments to those who ask for them at appropriate times, are properly disposed and are not prohibited by law from receiving them. Pastors of souls and the rest of the Christian faithful … have the duty to see that those who seek the sacraments are prepared to receive them by the necessary evangelization and catechetical formation” (Canon 843). Therefore, whether a child’s parent is married has little to do with presenting the child for baptism.
simplycatholic.com

The Light Of The Eastern Churches

In 1995, Pope St. John Paul II issued an apostolic letter titled Orientale Lumen, on the Eastern Churches. He wrote that the “light of the East” — that is, the Eastern Catholic Churches — had “inspired my predecessor Pope Leo XIII to write the apostolic letter Orientalium Dignitas, in which he sought to safeguard the significance of the Eastern traditions for the whole Church.” He then stated, “Since, in fact, we believe that the venerable and ancient tradition of the Eastern Churches is an integral part of the heritage of Christ’s Church, the first need for Catholics is to be familiar with that tradition, so as to be nourished by it” (No. 1).
Religioncatholic365.com

Belief in the Trinity

From the earliest catechism we were taught that Jesus is the Son of God. This is not a term loosely taught, nor a term that has no superficial meaning without sustenance, or something to be verbalized by Roman Catholics to make our dogmas appear authoritative. We also learned the Holy Spirit is part of the Trinity of God, therefore comprising three persons, divine and one God.
Religionindiancountrytoday.com

Catholic church in Saskatoon hit with graffiti

Roman Catholic church in downtown Saskatoon was hit with red paint. (Photo courtesy of Donna Heimbecker via APTN National News) Photos shared with APTN News show graffiti scrawled on St. Paul Co-Cathedral in downtown Saskatoon. Social media posts claim red paint was used to smear handprints and write the slogan...
South Bend, INavemariaradio.net

What is Heresy, and How Did St. Irenaeus Fight It?

I was edified to see that Bishop Kevin Rhodes of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, called for a recognition of the great Father of the Church, Saint Irenaeus (A.D. 130-202), as a “Doctor of the Church” at the November meeting of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Bishop Rhodes described this declaration as “perhaps a way to correct an oversight of history.” The U.S. Bishops all supported this idea, which was begun by Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France.
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Catholic bishops’ stance seems antithetical to dogma

I am an actively engaged Catholic and am opposed to abortion. But I strongly object to the position taken by the U.S. Catholic Bishops at their recent gathering to deny the Eucharist to Catholics in public office who violate church teachings. My objection has nothing to do with abortion, but everything to do with excluding and punishing those who are judged to be in error.
Sacramento, CAcbslocal.com

Churches Call on Catholics To Come Back

The Catholic Church is now holding services at full capacity. After more than a year of pandemic restrictions, the Diocese of Sacramento put out the call this Sunday for its parishioners to come back.
Worldworldcatholicnews.com

‘This is the hour of confession of faith’ for Church in Myanmar

“As John Paul II indicated, dialogue between believers of different faiths is for peace among peoples. Christians and Buddhists are on the street not with weapons, but with the rosary and the Buddhist pa-deé. They are a wonderful example for the Church in the world,” he said. According to data...
WorldThe Guardian

Greek husband confesses to murder of British woman

The husband of a young British woman supposedly killed during a robbery at their Greek home and whose body was found next to her baby has confessed to the crime, police said on Thursday. Babis Anagnostopoulos, a 32-year-old pilot, was taken by police helicopter to Athens on Thursday from the...