Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

That's a wrap! Final episode of Channel Nine drama Doctor Doctor hits a season high in the ratings

By Mary Mrad
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Channel Nine drama Doctor Doctor, starring Rodger Corser, hit a season high in the ratings on Wednesday night.

The popular TV series' final episode was watched by 516,000 viewers.

Fans tuned in to see which woman will win surgeon Dr Hugh Knight's heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CweYR_0adlDg7200
That's a wrap! The final episode of Channel Nine drama Doctor Doctor, starring Rodger Corser, hit a season high in the ratings on Wednesday night

Doctor Doctor became one of Australia's most popular homegrown dramas, running for five successful seasons.

Nine confirmed earlier this month the program would end after its fifth season.

The show followed heart surgeon Dr Knight who is forced to work in his home town of Whyhope as a country GP as punishment for his hedonistic lifestyle.

The series delivered strong ratings of up to 800,000 viewers in its first season.

Doctor Doctor also starred Tina Bursill, Nicole da Silva, Ryan Johnson, Chloe Bayliss, Belinda Bromilow and Hayley McElhinney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzSDN_0adlDg7200
Modest numbers: The popular TV series' final episode was watched by 516,000 viewers

Rodger's wife Renae Berry shared a touching tribute ahead of Wednesday's finale.

'Feeling melancholy as I settle in to watch the finale of Doctor Doctor,' she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her husband and their three children watching the sunset in Mudgee, where the series was filmed.

'Each job over the years marks another chapter in our lives,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBncU_0adlDg7200
Popular: Doctor Doctor became one of Australia's most popular homegrown dramas, running for five successful seasons

Renae said the years had been measured by her husband's shows since becoming a mother, adding that Doctor Doctor was such a 'special time' for their family.

'Dusty [their son] was a baby when you started and [had] some wonderful family holidays visiting you at work,' she reminisced.

Renae then referred to the scenic picture as their 'last trip to picturesque Mudgee'.

She ended the caption with: 'Congrats our Doctor and all the incredible team on a truly successful and wonderful five seasons!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZBzC_0adlDg7200
Tribute: Rodger's wife Renae Berry shared a touching tribute ahead of Wednesday's finale
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

193K+
Followers
74K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Corser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Doctor#Dramas#Channel Nine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesThe Daily Dot

Recap: ‘Loki’ goes full ‘Doctor Who’ in episode 3

Loki‘s third episode had a strong Doctor Who vibe, beginning with its main location: an alien planet in the midst of an apocalypse, where the outdoor scenes look like they were filmed in a quarry. A sci-fi TV classic!. Arriving through a portal in space and time, Loki and Sylvie...
TV & VideosSoompi

“On The Verge Of Insanity” Tops Wednesday Drama Ratings With Premiere Episode

“On the Verge of Insanity” has joined the Wednesday-Thursday ratings race!. The relatable MBC comedy drama is about office workers struggling to survive in the vicious jungle that is the corporate world. Jung Jae Young, Moon So Ri, Lee Sang Yeob, and Kim Ga Eun star as employees at the competitive Hanmyung Electronics. When the company undergoes drastic changes due to restructuring, they must fight to keep their jobs.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Previews Beth's Role as an 'Agent of Change' in NBC Drama's Final Season

At the exact moment This Is Us fans had their minds blown by the unexpected flash-forward at the end of Season 5, series star Susan Kelechi Watson was taking a little social media break. “I stayed off of Twitter for it,” she says, laughing, as she recalls the fervor over the revelation that Kate and Toby would divorce at some point in the future. “I just kind of let it mellow and settle before I checked in.”
TV SeriesPosted by
People

Terry Crews Talks Wrapping Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season 8, His Hopes for a Reunion Special

Terry Crews is sad to say farewell to Brooklyn Nine-Nine a week after filming his last scene for the eighth and final season. The actor, 52, tells PEOPLE what it was like wrapping the show and parting ways with his character Lt. Terry Jeffords, the yogurt-loving gentle giant. "I was talking to Andy [Samberg] just the other day and said, 'You know, these are real people we created over eight years.' Your body and brain don't know the difference, and that is really deep," Crews says of saying goodbye.
TV Serieswttspod.com

The Good Doctor Season 5 Release Date?

The medical drama starring Freddie Highmore has reached the end of its latest installment. What can we expect from the next batch of Upcoming new episodes?. Season 4 of The Good Doctor has ended with a bittersweet ending for its leads. It’s been a very intense batch of episodes for Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his relationship with Lea (Paige Spara). Despite having lived through the hardest time of their lives, they have been able to overcome it and continue on as a promised couple. They have shown that they are more united than ever and that nothing can separate them.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki viewers compare episode 3 to ‘David Tennant-era Doctor Who’

The new episode of Loki is drawing strong comparisons to Doctor Who.Episode three of Disney Plus’ Marvel series was released on Wednesday (23 June), and caught up with the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after meeting Lady Loki (Sophia Di Martino) at the end of the previous outing.It sees the pair jump through time from the TVA headquarters to an apocalypse on the planet Lamentis-1 in the year 2077. They spend the remainder of the episode attempting to escape before it collides with a moon.Due to the fact the characters find themselves caught amid destruction after jumping through time,...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 17 Episode 3 Promo Previews for ‘The Bachelorette’ Next Week’s Drama for Katie Thurston

Season 17 Episode 3 Promo Previews for ‘The Bachelorette’ Next Week’s Drama for Katie Thurston. On The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston, things are heating up. Fans began to question which cast members were there for the correct reasons in the second episode. So, what’s in store for the new boss? The promo teaser for The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 3 indicated how the drama will play out. Here’s a rundown of the preview and Katie’s thoughts on week 3.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Blacklist: Season Nine; Megan Boone Leaving NBC Drama Series

Viewers of The Blacklist will see a big exit in the eighth season finale later this month. Star Megan Boone is departing the NBC drama, per Deadline. The decision for her to leave the series was made prior to the drama being renewed for a ninth season earlier this year.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode

The Cast of Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Teases the “Explosive” Finale Episode. The fruit is blessed. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 finale will air on Hulu on June 16, and the cast has already teased a lot about the last chapter. So, before we jump right into fresh season 5 theories, what can fans expect from the final new episode? Here’s what the cast has to say about Season 4 Episode 10, “The Wilderness,” from The Handmaid’s Tale.
Theater & Danceclevelandclassical.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s In Focus 13 combines “Dance & Drama” in season finale

Both considered young musical prodigies, composers Edvard Grieg and Erich Wolfgang Korngold enjoyed great successes in their careers. But while works by Grieg have long been part of the standard orchestral repertoire, Korngold’s film scores have overshadowed his classical compositions until more recently. The 13th episode of The Cleveland Orchestra’s digital series In Focus, “Dance & Drama,” presents works for string orchestra from each composer to highlight their shared Romantic sensibilities and influences from other art forms.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Doctor Destiny Confirmed For Netflix’s The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is quite rightly widely recognized as one of the greatest comic books ever written, its universe endlessly (no pun intended) fascinating and expansive. In its early days, Gaiman added numerous links to the larger world of DC Comics it was a part of, including several established heroes and villains. One of the latter of these, Doctor Destiny, has been confirmed for the Netflix series.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Loki Episode 2 Review: Not ‘Lady Loki’ But A Lover? Doctor Strange, Spider-Man’s Multiverse Connect

It’s not just your regular Wednesday; it’s ‘Loki episode 2’ day & the 50 minutes of run-time creates a whirlwind of theories that need to be addressed. The ‘gender fluid’ discussion around Tom Hiddleston’s Loki gets some clarity but is it enough? There’s Lady Loki & [spoiler alert] no, she’s not a mere extension of the already established character.