Man City transfer round-up: 'Informal interest' in Varane, youngster set for loan move

By Matthew Cooper
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Having been crowned Premier League champions last season, Manchester City are preparing to defend their title without club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

Aguero has left City to join Barcelona on a free transfer after a decade at the club, and Pep Guardiola's side will need to replace his goals.

They have been linked with a whole host of forwards already this summer, including Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

City's Chief Operating Officer Omar Berrada has admitted that a new striker is very much on the club's radar as they look to "improve the squad".

He said: "We are very much focused on our squad. We are very pleased with the success the team has had this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZdkR_0adlDQwI00
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping his side can defend their Premier League title next season (Image: Getty)

"We're looking at areas where we can potentially improve the squad but if you look at the performance of the team and everything they have done this year, it's not that there are significant investments that we need to make.

"Perhaps we will look at the striker position because we have a legend like Sergio Aguero leaving."

With that in mind, Mirror Football rounds up the latest Manchester City transfer news.

City have 'informal interest' in Varane

According to the Athletic, City have 'informal interest' in Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

The France international is out of contract with Madrid next summer and the report states that the club are 'resigned' to losing him this summer.

It is claimed that Varane's representatives have told Madrid that he wants 'a fresh challenge' and club president Florentino Perez is said to have informed new manager Carlo Ancelotti that the player may be sold if they receive an 'acceptable' offer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 28-year-old, but both City and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the situation.

The report does note, however, that United are the club 'most likely to try to do a deal'.

Who should Manchester City sign to replace Sergio Aguero? Comment below

City 'remain interested' in Mikel Oyarzabal

According to Spanish outlet La Razon, City are once again interested in signing Real Scoiedad star Mikel Oyarzabal.

A number of City stars have been linked with moves away from the Etihad this summer, including attackers Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, and the report claims that Oyarzabal could be signed if those players depart.

Sociedad are said to have set a €75m (£62m) asking price for the Spanish international.

City youngster set to seal loan move

Teenage defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to link up with City legend Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht next season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Harwood-Bellis is highly rated at the Etihad and he impressed out on loan at Championship side Blackburn last season.

The report states that both Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain believe another loan would be beneficial to the 19-year-old and he is set to join Anderlecht.

