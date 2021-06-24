Cancel
Antelope County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Colfax; Cuming; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Boone County in northeastern Nebraska Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norfolk, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hoskins around 110 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Stanton and Pilger. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH

alerts.weather.gov
