Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GREELEY AND NORTHERN VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Spalding to Fort Hartsuff State Park. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ord, Elyria and Fort Hartsuff State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov