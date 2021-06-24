Special Weather Statement issued for Ness, Rush by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ness; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NESS...NORTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND SOUTHERN RUSH COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alexander, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Bazine, Bison, Rush Center, Timken, Alexander, Nekoma and Hargrave.alerts.weather.gov