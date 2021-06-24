Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ness County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ness; Rush SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NESS...NORTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND SOUTHERN RUSH COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alexander, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Bazine, Bison, Rush Center, Timken, Alexander, Nekoma and Hargrave.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bison, KS
City
Timken, KS
City
Bazine, KS
City
Nekoma, KS
City
Alexander, KS
City
Rush Center, KS
County
Ness County, KS
County
Rush County, KS
City
La Crosse, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Ness#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...