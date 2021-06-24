Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee; Stafford SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PAWNEE...NORTHWESTERN STAFFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN RUSH COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 1255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Frizell, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Larned, Seward, Ash Valley, Radium and Frizell.alerts.weather.gov