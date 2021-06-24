Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...EAST CENTRAL ATKINSON...NORTHERN WARE AND NORTHWESTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM EDT * At 158 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Douglas to 6 miles west of Race Pond. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Douglas, Nicholls, Boggy Bay, Pebble Hill, Braganza, West Green, Race Pond, Dixie Union and Needham.alerts.weather.gov