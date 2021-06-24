Cancel
Atkinson County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Coffee, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atkinson; Coffee; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...EAST CENTRAL ATKINSON...NORTHERN WARE AND NORTHWESTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM EDT * At 158 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Douglas to 6 miles west of Race Pond. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Douglas, Nicholls, Boggy Bay, Pebble Hill, Braganza, West Green, Race Pond, Dixie Union and Needham.

alerts.weather.gov
Waycross, GA
West Green, GA
Coffee County, GA
Ware County, GA
Atkinson County, GA
Charlton County, GA
