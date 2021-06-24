Prince Charles Doesn't Strip Prince Harry of Cash Following Royal Exit Despite Harry's Claim
Accounts show that the Prince of Wales continued to fund the Sussexes in the months following Megxit, contradicting the Duke's remarks in his Oprah Winfrey interview. AceShowbiz - Prince Charles continued to financially support his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their royal exit. Contrary to the 36-year-old's claim, his father still bankrolled him and his wife by "a substantial sum" in the months following Megxit.